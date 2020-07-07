Skip to Main Content

Have you tried yoga? Or changing your diet? Well-meaning people propose lots of ways for people with chronic illnesses to treat their conditions. But managing a chronic illness can be more complicated than we might think. Elena and Harv speak with BuzzFeed deputy director and author Lara Parker about handling unsolicited advice as well as navigating privilege as it relates to chronic illness and potential treatments. Advocate Sneha Dave gives her thoughts on the importance of building a community with youth who share her chronic illness, and patient expert Lara Bloom explains why it can be so hard to find treatments that help. The webcomic for this week’s episode is by Hana Shafi. Find it on our Instagram @IQ_Podcast. Connect with our guests below: Lara Parker: Tw @laraeparker Sneha Dave: Tw @snehadave98 Lara Bloom: Tw @LaraBloom Hana Shafi: Ig @FrizzKidArt

