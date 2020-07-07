Skip to Main Content

Arianne Jones' nutritious road to recovery

2 hours ago
30:21

  • 2 hours ago
  • Radio
  • 30:21

For Arianne Jones, Canadian Olympian Luge athlete, body size and function played an outsized role in an always surprising career. Naysaying experts drove Jones to compensate for her small mass by working obsessively on every possible technique of the sport. Overtraining led to a broken back in 2015. She rehabbed and went on to World Cup gold barely eight months later... and THEN she contracted Lyme Disease. Still fighting her way back to fitness, four years later, Jones tells Player's Own Voice podcast host Anastasia Bucsis about how her intense focus on nutrition has given her cause for optimism.

