Canadian poets speak with CBC News Network's Heather Hiscox about the protests that have swept the continent this year, and share some of their work on Canada Day. Featuring poet, author, playwright and literary critic, George Elliott Clarke, and poet, author, historian and professor at Dalhousie University, Afua Cooper.

58 minutes ago
14:31

now