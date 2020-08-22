Skip to Main Content

Aug 22: Best of Quirks & Quarks - digging up the past

Aug 22: Best of Quirks & Quarks - digging up the past

Ancient Indigenous people made durable rock paint from lake goo (Dec 5) Fish fingers and bilateral symmetry — new fossils shed light on critical stages of evolution (May 23) Cape Breton fossils are the oldest evidence of parental behaviour (Jan 11) Scientists describe the most dangerous place in the history of planet Earth (MAY 2) Archeology from space — discovering history from a few hundred kilometres up (Sep 14)

