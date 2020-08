Aug 8: Best of Quirks & Quarks in Space

Radio

54:00

The tale of the two female pilots who could have been the first women in space (Mar 7) Salads in space: NASA has learned to grow lettuce on the space station (Mar 28) NASA is testing a plan to deflect killer asteroids — by crashing into one (Oct 5) How fire scientist Jenni Sidey-Gibbons became Canada's youngest astronaut (Feb 1) Do other planets in the solar system have orbital tilt and seasons? (Feb 15)