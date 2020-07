Jul 4: Best of Quirks - Science in the North

Radio

54:00

Walrus knocking, seals trilling: These are the sounds of the Arctic (Feb 29) Whales may migrate to warm water for a full body exfoliation (Feb 29) Vast boreal peatlands may dry up and burn in a warming climate (May 16) Wheat and potatoes in Nunavut? Climate change could bring agriculture to the North (Feb 15) SmartICE: Supporting Inuit knowledge of the landscape with technology (Mar 14) As water covers most of the Earth, why isn't it completely shrouded in clouds? (Dec 14)