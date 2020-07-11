Skip to Main Content

Jul 11: Best of Quirks & Quarks - Science in everyday life

Jul 11: Best of Quirks & Quarks - Science in everyday life

Your laundry and plastic pollution — which fabrics shed the most microplastics (Nov 16) Lethal memory fail: Why drivers see, and then forget, motorcyclists (Sep 28) Brewing a better espresso with less coffee and more math (Jan 25) Me-owch — could resting cat face tell us about kitty's pain? (Feb 1) Your brain on terror — a writer faces the science behind her fears (May 16) Wouldn't our garbage break down faster if we kept our compost mixed in? (Mar 7)

