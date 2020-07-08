Native Wave

Radio

53:22

Reclaimed is the home to the next wave of Indigenous music on CBC. Combining past, present and future this series explores the many worlds of Indigenous music and introduces listeners to a new generation of Indigenous artists reclaiming their culture through music and song -- The future is Indigenous! For young Native artists right now, everything and anything is possible. This episode of Reclaimed is all about displaying exactly why this is the case - it's the full force of the Next Wave in Native music. It’s also about the rise of a whole new generation. A generation that’s done with being told they don’t matter, they won’t matter and that they can’t do it. Reclaimed is becoming a global premier platform for... premiering Indigenous artists and their music. And, this episode is stacked with songs that are going into the airwaves for the very first time -- Join host Jarrett Martineau and enjoy a whole wave of new music. Get ready for a musical trip around the world and experience new sounds from Indigenous artists making their own Native wave.