We answer your questions! Like how will Canada pay for all the COVID financial aid? And just how much money should I give my kids for an allowance?

Radio

27:24

The Cost of Living investigates the mysteries our listeners have been calling in. Just where is the money for COVID-19 bailouts coming from? How much of an allowance should we give our children each week? Are there other ways to measure economic activity that take more than just gross domestic product into account? And why can't I find grape nut ice cream (yes, grape nut) anywhere except the East Coast?