Alternatives to measuring the size of an economy — and how they could work in Canada

5:45

The GDP — or gross domestic product — is the standard way many countries, including Canada, tend to measure their economies. But it's not the only measurement out there. So what are the alternatives, how do they work and are they likely to be meaningful for both the Canadian economy and Canadians themselves? Paul Haavardsrud takes on that question from a Cost of Living listener.