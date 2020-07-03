Skip to Main Content

Where is the money for COVID-19 financial relief coming from — and how does Canada pay for it all?

Where is the money for COVID-19 financial relief coming from — and how does Canada pay for it all?

With billions of dollars flowing out of government taps to stimulate and protect the Canadian economy during the coronavirus pandemic, listeners called into the Cost of Living asking how are we going to pay for all that aid, and over how many years? Executive Producer Tracy Johnson heads into the studio to explain where the money comes from and what it could possibly mean in the future.

