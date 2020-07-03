Bran and vanilla flavours, together at last… at least when it comes to ice cream in Nova Scotia

Radio

5:22

Grape nut ice cream contains neither grapes nor nuts, but it's one of several unique ice cream flavours that started in Nova Scotia and didn't get huge traction outside of the Maritimes. If you have a hankering for that non-grape, non-nut, brown-bread-flavour ice cream in, say, Alberta? You are out of luck. We investigate just why grape nut ice cream is not a product for sale anywhere except the East Coast.