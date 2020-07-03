Skip to Main Content

Bran and vanilla flavours, together at last… at least when it comes to ice cream in Nova Scotia

3 hours
5:22

Bran and vanilla flavours, together at last… at least when it comes to ice cream in Nova Scotia

  • 3 hours
  • Radio
  • 5:22

Grape nut ice cream contains neither grapes nor nuts, but it's one of several unique ice cream flavours that started in Nova Scotia and didn't get huge traction outside of the Maritimes. If you have a hankering for that non-grape, non-nut, brown-bread-flavour ice cream in, say, Alberta? You are out of luck. We investigate just why grape nut ice cream is not a product for sale anywhere except the East Coast.

Recommended for you

Video

now
Video

now
Video

now
Video

now
Video

now
Video

now
Video

now

Trending Now

Video

0:37

Wild Brampton car crash

CBC News Toronto

10 hours ago
Video

7:08

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge thank B.C. hospital staff for work during pandemic

News

1 day ago
Video

3:02

Bolton on Russian bounties

News

2 days ago
Video

9:17

COVID-19 could close Canada-U.S. border for a year, expert says

CBC News

3 days ago
Video

1:28

Trump shares video of couple threatening protesters at gunpoint 

CBC News

3 days ago

now