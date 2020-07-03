Just how much money should we be giving our kids? And should they have to save their allowance?
Family economics mean spreading the wealth to the whole family sometimes — but just how much should kids be getting from their parents? Should it be tied to chores? Should they be forced to save it? Or maybe they should get nothing? Producer Tracy Fuller answers a listener question about the best ways to deal with your children's allowance as they get older.