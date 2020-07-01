Skip to Main Content

The Show Must Go On: “Sir John A: Acts of A Gentrified Ojibway Rebellion” (Part 1)

The Show Must Go On: “Sir John A: Acts of A Gentrified Ojibway Rebellion” (Part 1)

Bobby Rabbit has some unfinished business with Canada’s first prime minister. When he finds out his grandfather’s medicine bundle has been rotting away in a British museum, he talks his buddy Hugh into taking a road trip with him all the way to Kingston. There they plan to pull off the ultimate heist. At a roadside McDonald’s they meet a university student named Anya who is licking her wounds after a nasty breakup. She joins them on their journey.

