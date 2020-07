Episode 6: Family ties

Radio

35:16

Bryn Hanks was raised in a home with few gender rules: Boys wore dresses, girls could be whatever they wanted. But when he told his parents he was Trans, he hit a wall of resistance. He shares how that felt, and his mother explains why she had such a hard time accepting her child's identity. • This episode includes stories of people struggling with mental health that may affect you: Find help and resources at cbc.ca/theyandus.