Brooke Lynn Hytes on leaving a ballet carer behind to pursue drag

Brooke Lynn Hytes on leaving a ballet carer behind to pursue drag

Brooke Lynn Hytes is the Canadian breakout star of RuPaul's Drag Race and the judge of Canada's Drag Race, Canada's first-ever drag artistry competition show. Ahead of the show’s premiere, Brooke Lynn Hytes joined Tom Power to talk about the importance of having a show like Drag Race in Canada, and why she decided to leave her career as a ballet dancer behind to pursue drag.

