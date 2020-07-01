Skip to Main Content

[Full episode] Neil Young, Brooke Lynn Hytes, Haviah Mighty 01/07/2020

8 hours
1:16:58

[Full episode] Neil Young, Brooke Lynn Hytes, Haviah Mighty 01/07/2020

  • 8 hours
  • Radio
  • 1:16:58

Singer-songwriter Neil Young talks about reuniting with his longtime band Crazy Horse, and explains how their lifelong bond inspires his creative process and artistic voice. Brooke Lynn Hytes, the Canadian breakout star of RuPaul's Drag Race and the judge of Canada's Drag Race, discusses the importance of having a drag competition show in Canada. Polaris Prize-winning artist Haviah Mighty opens up about why she's candidly speaking her truth as a young, Black female rapper in Canada.

Recommended for you

Video

now
Video

now
Video

now
Video

now
Video

now
Video

now
Video

now

Trending Now

Video

1:28

Trump shares video of couple threatening protesters at gunpoint 

CBC News

1 day ago
Video

1:58

Trump retweets, deletes video of supporter using racist slogan

The National

2 days ago
Video

3:20

Global coronavirus cases top 10 million with big U.S. surge

The National

2 days ago
Video

0:53

Calgary police punch, Taser man found sleeping near convenience store

CBC News Calgary

4 days ago
Video

1:55

The sinking of the Saguenay

Archives

26 years ago

now