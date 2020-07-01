[Full episode] Neil Young, Brooke Lynn Hytes, Haviah Mighty 01/07/2020

Radio

1:16:58

Singer-songwriter Neil Young talks about reuniting with his longtime band Crazy Horse, and explains how their lifelong bond inspires his creative process and artistic voice. Brooke Lynn Hytes, the Canadian breakout star of RuPaul's Drag Race and the judge of Canada's Drag Race, discusses the importance of having a drag competition show in Canada. Polaris Prize-winning artist Haviah Mighty opens up about why she's candidly speaking her truth as a young, Black female rapper in Canada.