Skip to Main Content

Slavery's long shadow: The impact of 200 years enslavement in Canada

2 hours ago
53:58

Slavery's long shadow: The impact of 200 years enslavement in Canada

  • 2 hours ago
  • Radio
  • 53:58

Is there a connection between the enslavement of Black-Canadians and their overwhelming presence in the criminal justice system today? The United Nations has sounded the alarm on anti-black racism in Canada, stating it can be traced back to slavery and its legacy. In Part 2 of his series on slavery in colonial Canada, Kyle G. Brown explores the long-lasting ramifications of one of humanity’s most iniquitous institutions. *Originally broadcast on February 25, 2018.

Recommended for you

Video

now
Video

now
Video

now
Video

now
Video

now
Video

now
Video

now

Trending Now

Video

1:28

Trump shares video of couple threatening protesters at gunpoint 

CBC News

2 days ago
Video

1:58

Trump retweets, deletes video of supporter using racist slogan

The National

2 days ago
Video

3:20

Global coronavirus cases top 10 million with big U.S. surge

The National

2 days ago
Video

0:53

Calgary police punch, Taser man found sleeping near convenience store

CBC News Calgary

4 days ago
Video

1:55

The sinking of the Saguenay

Archives

26 years ago

now