Drive Canada Day 2020 Special - A Rich Terfry DJ Mix

Happy Birthday Canada! Back by popular demand - so nice we had to do it twice - you're getting a DJ mix spectacular from Rich Terfry. That's right... for the second consecutive year host of Drive on CBC Music Rich Terfry hops on the "1s and 2s" and takes you on a cross-Canadian tour bringing you classics old and new -- Rich Terfry is driving in all lanes... get ready for everything from The Weeknd, The Band, Tory Lanez, Cadence Weapon and Caribou... Right through to summer anthems from Sloan and Pursuit of Happiness. And, just when you thought this non-stop mix couldn't get more versatile you'll hear mixes all the way from Jessie Reyez to April Wine and Feist to Littlest Hobo. Take a listen and celebrate Canada with some great Canadian music!

