Ep 3: The rise of the Nice Guy rapper

Radio

44:15

This episode contains explicit lyrics. Hip-hop feminists took the alpha male rapper and his critics to task in the 90s and 2000’s. Guest host Anupa Mistry finds out why. She goes on a journey with three Black women, to see how Drake's Nice Guy persona reveals the complexity of gender in hip-hop. Some scholars and artists mentioned in this episode: Joan Morgan, Treva Lindsey, Jenessa Williams, Sydanie, Rihanna, LL Cool J.