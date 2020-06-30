“Are you full-native?”

Radio

36:16

Many Indigenous people get asked how much Indigenous ancestry they have. But identity isn’t all about fractions. Harv and Elena talk to Falen Johnson from The Secret Life of Canada about her identity journey and her “therapy play.” Actress Kaniehtiio Horn discusses how she navigates Hollywood stereotypes and what makes her feel connected to her people. Dr. Kim TallBear tells us why DNA alone doesn’t make someone Indigenous. Our webcomic this week is by Rhael McGregor, available on our Instagram @IQ_Podcast. Take a listen to The Secret Life of Canada’s episode about the Indian Act here: https://www.cbc.ca/radio/secretlifeofcanada/what-do-you-really-know-about-the-indian-act-1.5188255 Connect with our guests below: Falen Johnson: Tw @FalenJohnson Kaniehtiio Horn: Tw @kaniehtiio Dr. Kim TallBear: Tw @KimTallBear Rhael McGregor: IG @raysdrawlings