Kaelab Schmidt's family wants people to know how much racism hurts, and how prevalent it is in Saskatchewan

Students used the N-word repeatedly to taunt Kaelab Schmidt before his suicide death in 2018. His parents say some teenagers continue to use the word on a social media tribute to him on the anniversary of his death. His mother, Sandra Barker Schmidt, says the same problems clearly still exist and she is calling for change. She says students involved in race-related bullying do not seem to face consequences.