Skip to Main Content

Lawyer Julian Falconer on Dafonte Miller’s fight for justice

  • 7 hours ago
  • Radio
  • 20:25

In 2016 a violent altercation with an off-duty Toronto police officer, and the officer’s brother, cost Dafonte Miller his eye. On Friday, officer Michael Theriault was convicted of assaulting the Black young man. An Ontario Superior Court Justice acquitted Theriault and his brother of aggravated assault and obstruction of justice, but called their justification of self-defence “razor thin.” Today on Front Burner, Miller’s lawyer, Julian Falconer shares his thoughts on the long path to that single conviction, and the fight Black Canadians face to get justice for police violence.

Recommended for you

Video

now
Video

now
Video

now
Video

now
Video

now
Video

now
Video

now

Trending Now

Video

2:18

Air Canada, WestJet stop physical distancing on flights

CBC News

2 days ago
Video

2:04

Black CBC journalist present when Wendy Mesley used N-word speaks out

The National

2 days ago
Video

0:53

Calgary police punch, Taser man found sleeping near convenience store

CBC News Calgary

3 days ago
Video

1:37

Surveillance video shows RCMP officer dragging and stepping on woman after wellness check

CBC News BC

6 days ago
Video

1:55

The sinking of the Saguenay

Archives

26 years ago