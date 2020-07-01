Skip to Main Content

LVND BVCK

2 hours ago
53:22

LVND BVCK

  • 2 hours ago
  • Radio
  • 53:22

Reclaimed is the home to the next wave of Indigenous music on CBC. Combining past, present and future this series explores the many worlds of Indigenous music and introduces listeners to a new generation of Indigenous artists reclaiming their culture through music and song -- This episode of Reclaimed is not celebrating Canada Day - Rather, this is an ALL NATIONS episode celebrating and acknowledging the many Indigenous nations and communities that call this land - now called Canada - home, and have occupied these lands since time immemorial.This is a time of reckoning and upheaval. If you’re a Black or Indigenous person living here on Turtle Island, the world around you is changing every day. Thousands of people are marching for their lives. Colonial statues are being toppled left and right. And demands for action and change are coming from every direction. The reckoning is long overdue! The struggle for freedom, justice and the land will push forward... the revolution is still rumbling -- Join host Jarrett Martineau as he brings you a powerful playlist of songs full of Indigenous brilliance, presence, resistance and existence. The next wave of Indigenous music isn’t just about reclaiming culture, it’s about giving voice to reality through song.

