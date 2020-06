June 28: Meet Ensemble Noir

Radio

55:30

Black Montrealer Floydd Ricketts has just been named Head of Music (English Division) at the National Theatre School. He's also started a new professional choir called Ensemble Noir, with a mission to sing music 'by or about people who have been marginalized.' Plus, a rare chance to take in a live choral concert the Slovenian Philharmonic Choir gave just days before the lockdown.