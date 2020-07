The Radar - Joël

Radio

12:09

Toronto based alternative R&B musician Joël has been catching a lot of attention since he dropped his song ‘Vent” late in 2018. That song now has close to 3 million streams on Spotify. Back then, Joël was running himself ragged. He worked at Walmart all day, and then hustled to the studio at night. But his hard work is paying off. The alternative R&B singer has released 2 EPs in the past year, Grunge Gospel - Side A -- and most recently - Grunge Gospel Side B.