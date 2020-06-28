David Strickland

Radio

53:22

My Playlist explores the whys and wherefores behind the lives of some of Canada's finest musicians from a variety of musical genres -- David Strickland is a Grammy and Juno award winning Indigenous producer, engineer, mixer and multi-disciplinary artist. Above and beyond that David is a major staple in the Canadian hip hop community. When it comes to the foundation of the Toronto hip hop scene David’s signature can be heard and felt alongside some of the nation’s most influential artists - his impact is undeniable. Michie Mee, Choclair, Winnipeg Boys, Saukrates, Jully Black, Maestro, Ghetto Concept, Glenn Lewis, Que Rock, Jelleestone, k-os, Kardinal Offishall, Drezus, Drake… just a snapshot of some of the Canadian and Indigenous artists that David has worked alongside helping to put Canadian hip hop and R&B on the world stage. Whether it’s been studio sessions exchanging ideas, mixing/mastering, audio engineering or producing David has been a crucial part of some of the most iconic Canadian hip hop recordings and projects. All along he represents his Mi’kmaq and Northern Cree heritage proudly - always advocating and encouraging Indigenous peoples to be proud of their culture, and raising awareness about social issues/injustices. More importantly, David always illustrates how hip hop’s foundation and the Indigenous history on Turtle Island overlap and intersect. A true hip hop head, take a listen as this proud Torontonian (Scarborough, to be exact) shares some of his memories, moments and influences that have shaped his well-accomplished career. Enjoy!