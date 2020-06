The ECMH for June 27th Lisa Leblanc and BELINDA!

Radio

54:00

On this show: Lisa LeBlanc. Her new project may be under a new name - Belinda, The Queen of Bingo but the energy and pure delightful-ness of the project is all Lisa LeBlanc. Lisa will drop by the show on Saturday to tell us about making something so fun, during a pandemic. You'll also hear news on the Junos and the East Coast Music Awards and.... new tunes from Shaye and Jerry Granelli.