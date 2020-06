The app getting U.S. millennials into the investment game — and whether Robinhood is too much like a game

Online trading sites are seeing a rush of new users — including a U.S. only app called Robinhood. The number of so-called Robinhooders has swelled so quickly that, to some, it's moved beyond market oddity and now verges on a phenomenon. So what exactly is behind this new app and is the idea of investing as a game going to cause problems?