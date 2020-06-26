Pandemic aftermath: what's happening to tourism, why Robinhood is getting so big, and COVID-driven cars in Canada

Radio

27:05

We look at what COVID-19 has done to the 2020 tourism economy on both east and west coasts of Canada, and what "high season" will look like if international tourists can't cross borders before the summer is out. Also, host Paul Haavardsrud finds out what RobinHood Investing is exactly, and what the risks and rewards of using it are. How did it become the gateway to day trading for so many millennials in the United States? Plus CBC Radio's car columnist Paul Karchut asks: has the pandemic created a renaissance for the car? Drive-in movies are back, along with drive-through graduations … even drive-through zoos! Is your car the best place to self-isolate in 2020?