Junos 365 Songwriters' Circle Presented by SOCAN in association with Music Publishers Canada

Music

live

Juno nominee Tyler Shaw hosts the fifth and final episode of the Junos 365 Songwriters' Circle. He's joined by 2020 Juno nominees Patrick Watson, Nuela Charles, and The Reklaws, and together they explore the difficulties and challenges of writing new music in a time of social change.