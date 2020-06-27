Skip to Main Content

Buffy Sainte-Marie, Children's Book Panel -- The Full Episode

  • 22 hours
  • Radio
  • 54:00

Legendary musician Buffy Sainte-Marie talks about her first picture book Hey Little Rockabye, The Next Chapter's children's book panel shares perfect reading for the summer, Michael Hutchinson on his Mighty Muskrats Mystery series for middle grade readers, Nadia Hohn on her picture book A Likkle Miss Lou, YA writer Sarah Raughley on why she loves The Hunter's Moon by O.R. Melling, graphic novelist Michael Nicoll Yahgulanaas takes our version of the Proust Questionnaire and Katherena Vermette on her graphic novel series A Girl Called Echo.

