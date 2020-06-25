Masks, social bubbles, lessons learned: How do I stay safe from COVID-19 now?

Radio

22:34

A lot of things have changed since our lives went into lockdown almost four months ago. Almost every part of Canada is cautiously reopening businesses and services, people are starting to resume contact with a limited number of friends and family through social bubbles or social circles -- and the prevailing public health advice is to wear masks when we can't physically distance from others. All of this can be confusing. Infectious disease specialist and microbiologist Dr. Allison McGeer, who has been helping The Dose listeners to navigate this pandemic since the beginning, returns this week with insight into what we've learned so far -- and the latest guidance on how to stay as safe as possible in this new COVID-19 normal.