Trudeau maintains arrest of 2 Canadians in China ‘a political decision’

After China lashed out at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for making “irresponsible remarks” linking the detention of two Canadians, Michael Kovrig and Micheal Spavor, in China to the arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou, Trudeau said, "It has been obvious from the beginning that this was a political decision."