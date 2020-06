Ep 2: How the mixtape went digital

Radio

36:52

Even as it grew in popularity, hip-hop was not played on most commercial radio. DJs and artists intervened and underground mixtapes became the medium for distributing new music and gaining clout — until a 2007 FBI radio in Atlanta changed hip-hop distribution forever. Plus, how Drake’s So Far Gone mixtape fits into this digital evolution. Some artists and DJs mentioned in this episode: DJ Drama, HustleGRL, J. Cole, Kid Capri, DJ Doo Wop, DJ Clue.