“How did you get pregnant?”

  • 2 hours ago
  • Radio
  • 29:26

There are lots of ways to start a family as an LGBTQ+ person, and not all of them are well understood. Harv and Elena speak to queer mom Farrah Khan about why she didn’t want to explain her pregnancy to strangers, and some of the challenges queer people face when it comes to getting pregnant. Journalist Freddy McConnell takes us through his ups and downs of navigating pregnancy as a trans man and single dad. The webcomic for this episode was created by Louise Reimer, find it on our Instagram @IQ_podcast Check out Freddy’s podcast Pride & Joy from BBC Sounds for more stories about queer families. Connect with our guests below: Farrah Khan - Tw: @farrahsafiakhan Freddy McConnell - Tw: @freddymcconnell Louise Reimer - IG: @louisereimer

