How emerging technologies amplify racism—even when they're intended to be neutral

  • 1 day
  • Radio
  • 28:31

Technology is often claimed to be neutral. Sure, it can be used for good or ill, but the technology itself doesn't have politics. Not so, argues author Ruha Benjamin in "Race After Technology." Discriminatory design can perpetuate inequality, reinforcing systemic racism, all while under a cloak of neutrality or even progressivism. In this conversation she discusses the current climate of surveillance and how race itself is used as a kind of technology.

