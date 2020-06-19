Defunding the police in the face of wages that have gone up, and keep going up. Plus a physical vs. virtual future for office space, and how to look like a boss in your next Zoom meeting

Billions of dollars go into policing in this country, but where is that money going now and what happens to it amid the calls to defund police? We break down the numbers in police budgets and explain just how much police officers make. Plus we turn to teenagers — and someone from the opposite end of the age spectrum — to find out how to look professional and up your video-charisma-game in the age of home webcam meetings. And if everyone is working from home, what happens to the land of fluorescent lights and thermostats held under plastic lock and key? is the office dead? Or is the shift to the virtual workplace just that — virtual — and we'll be back to the office just as soon as you can type CTRL-Z on the pandemic.