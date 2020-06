Good Relatives: Trauma, resilience, and revitalization with author Jesse Thistle

Jesse Thistle's remarkable memoir, From the Ashes, about hope and resilience as a Métis-Cree man has inspired countless readers. This spring, as part of Canada Reads and before the COVID-19 pandemic, Thistle visited Labrador to speak with people about his experiences and his book. Good Relatives is a look at that trip, the people he met along the way, and what the way forward looks like for him.