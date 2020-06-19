Blood Money

Radio

30:15

As a journalist, Kim Wheeler has been covering Indigenous stories for nearly thirty years. But there's one story that has taken her decades to tell: her own. When she was 13 days old, Canadian authorities separated Kim from her family and First Nation and placed her in a white household. In 2017, a class action lawsuit against the Federal government resulted in a settlement. Now, Kim tells her story as she joins thousands of other Sixties Scoop survivors as they apply for compensation for the loss of their families and cultures.