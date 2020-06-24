Indigenous Pride

Radio

53:22

Reclaimed is the home to the next wave of Indigenous music on CBC. Combining past, present and future this series explores the many worlds of Indigenous music and introduces listeners to a new generation of Indigenous artists reclaiming their culture through music and song -- This episode of Reclaimed is all about celebrating and honouring the coming together of two important histories: National Indigenous History Month, and Pride Month. It goes without saying that confining these celebrations into a single month can’t and won't possibly do them justice. We need to take time to recognize the work our communities have been doing to make themselves heard. A part of being heard, seen and felt are the songs from Indigenous voices that are singing that fight forward: music from our LGBTQ+ and two-spirit relations. It’s music to celebrate the beautiful spectrum of gender and sexually diverse identities in the world, and the ongoing fight for recognition and justice -- Join host Jarrett Martineau as he honours music for Indigenous Pride: Pride in being Indigenous, and Indigenous music for this Pride Month. In a time of so much erasure and discrimination, Reclaimed is here to celebrate and uplift Indigenous LGBTQ+ and two-spirit voices leading the way forward for all of us... Full of power!