The Radar - TOPS

Radio

14:41

Montreal dream pop band TOPS has been releasing hook-laden pop songs since 2012. The four piece band write catchy, danceable songs that cover casual intimacy, crumbling relationships and new love. Lead singer Jane Penny’s breathy vocals are nostalgic and celebratory. TOPS momentum continues to grow with the release of their 4th album - I Feel Alive. If they’re not on your radar yet, they are now.