North Preston, Nova Scotia

Radio

53:59

The conversations around anti-Black racism in Canada and around the world have made us think about North Preston, Nova Scotia. It's the largest and oldest black community in the country — a place where history runs deep, and where people are fighting passionately for their future. And it's a place we visited a few years back. A man opens up about his criminal past, and how the thought of losing his family — and the future of his town — changed his life. A woman opens her heart, and her home, by turning her basement into an unofficial drop-in hub for youth in North Preston. A group of elders work hard to keep the long tradition of making and selling Christmas wreaths alive. And more stories from this small but mighty community that is fighting to define itself.