ᐐᑌ 9 Ouwah!

  • 10 hours
  • Radio
  • 19:12

"ᐆᐗᐦ! ᑖᓂᑖᐦ ᐋ ᐄᔥ ᐐᐦᑎᒧᑣᐤ ᐋᐙᓐᒋ ᒫᒥᔅᑳᐦᑎᒥᓐ ᒑᒀᓐ ᒀᔅᑰᐦᔒᐦᐄᑸᔨᓐ, ᐋ ᑯᔥᑯᐦᑖᑯᓯᐅᑦ ᐋᐙᓐ ᓂᓈᐦᑭᐤ ᐄᐦᔅᒌᔣᐤ ᐄᔨᔨᐤ ᒫᒥᔅᑳᑖᔨᐦᑕᐦᒃ ᐆᑦ ᒦᔨᓐ ᐌᐦᐃᑕ, ᐱᕌᔨᓐ ᐌᐦᑉ ᐆᐗᐦ ᐊᑖᐙᐅᑭᒥᑶᔨᒡ ᑳᐦᐱᑎᓰᔨᑦ ᑭᔮᐦ ᒫᕐᒋᕇ ᑮᐦᑏ ᐐᒋᐦᐃᐙᐎᔨᒡ ᐆᔮᐦ ᐋ ᐄᔥᒌᔣᒥᑭᓂᔨᒡ ᐄᔨᔨᐤ ᐊᔨᒧᐎᓐᐦ᙮" Ouwah! What do you say when you’re surprised, shocked, or outraged? Crees from different communities have unique expressions and interjections. In this episode, Mary and Betsy speak with translator Brian Webb, who also owns the Ouwah Store in Chisasibi, as well as colleague Marjorie Kitty about these colourful exclamations.

