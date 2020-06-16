“How are you?”

Radio

32:24

It’s hard to know the right thing to say to someone who’s grieving. Even the simplest questions aren’t always helpful. Elena and Harv speak to comedian Michael Cruz Kayne, who lost his child, about why we should all talk about grief more. Grief counsellor Kayla Moryoussef gives her advice on what to say next time you want to help a friend who’s experienced a loss. The webcomic for this episode was created by Sara Goetter, find it on our Instagram @IQ_podcast Connect with our guests below: Michael Cruz Kayne – Tw: @cruzkayne Kayla Moryoussef – IG: @gooddeathdoula Sara Goetter – Tw: @sgoetter