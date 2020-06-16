Carmelina Moscato is Kickstarting League One

Radio

39:22

Here's the goal: a professional soccer league for Canadian women. We love watching FIFA and Olympic play. We’ve already got stars. It’s the world’s game, and Canada embraces immigration. Should be an open net, right? Carmelina Moscato is working on it, starting with League One in Ontario. The former National Team star, and internationally accredited coach is a first-principles kind of thinker. You want success in ten years? You need to start now with keeping young girls in the game. While you’re at it- you better give high performing young players careers to shoot for if they are going to practise and commit. And why should our budding stars always have to head to the USA for scholarships? And what about a tier of women’s soccer leagues for lifetime participation and general health? And then there’s the jobs a soccer nation needs. Coaching, managing, training, physio... Oh. and you also have to rework the mindset that Mens’ professional sports are an investment, while Women’s pro sports are a tax write off...Lots of moving parts, bur Moscato is on the case. Stay tuned!