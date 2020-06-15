Skip to Main Content

Protesting and police in the age of surveillance

We are living in a time of ubiquitous recording. There are cameras are everywhere; capturing the last moments of George Floyd’s life; recording the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks by Atlanta Police on Friday night; and documenting another angle of Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation Chief Allan Adam being punched by an officer during an arrest in Fort McMurray. There are also live streams of protests and civilian footage of the police response on the streets. But with cameras everywhere comes surveillance, too. Today we talk with Washington Post technology reporter, Heather Kelly, about the double-edged sword of having digital eyes everywhere.

