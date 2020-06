The power of perfume: how scent connects one woman to her homeland

10:44

Nehal El-Hadi believes the power of smell can be better-harnessed to create a mood, evoke memory and maintain a connection to people and places.When her first child was born, she reached for sandalwood, a scent that reminds her of her birthplace in Sudan, in hopes of instilling a love for it with her daughter too.