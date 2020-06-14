Skip to Main Content

479: Post-truth expertise

  • 1 day
  • Radio
  • 53:59

Do you "trust the experts"? Or rather, in what circumstances do you trust the experts? In a complex world like ours, expertise is important, but specialization and hyper-focus can also get in the way of seeing the big picture. On the other hand, in rapidly evolving situations where the stakes are high and information is thin on the ground, measured expertise can easily be trumped by rumour and misinformation. + Among the challenges facing the world today is an "unprecedented crisis in public understanding," says sociologist Fuyuki Kurasawa. The Director of York University's Global Digital Citizenship Lab says there's an understandable delay between the public's need for knowledge and the response of experts, who are often cautious and concerned that they offer correct information. Into that gap slides social media, where rumors, innuendo, untruth and disinformation run rampant. So how do we address this? + We live in an era of extreme specialization, and have come to rely on human experts, protocols, and technology to help us navigate our complex world. In his book, Think for Yourself, author Vikram Mansharamani argues that while consulting expertise is essential, mindlessly following narrow specialization blinds us to the big picture.

Recommended for you

Video

now
Video

now
Video

now
Video

now
Video

now
Video

now
Video

now

Trending Now

Video

11:47

Full dashcam video of Chief Allan Adam's arrest

CBC News Edmonton

17 hours ago
Video

5:27

RCMP dashcam footage of Chief Allan Adam arrest

CBC News Edmonton

17 hours ago
Video

4:23

RCMP dash-cam footage of Chief Allan Adam arrest

CBC News Edmonton

19 hours ago
Video

2:06

Wendy Mesley off air over ‘careless’ language in meeting

The National

2 days ago
Video

2:31

N.S. woman was killed by her own dog while taking it for a walk, RCMP say

CBC News Nova Scotia

3 days ago