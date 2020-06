What happens if international university students skip school … for a whole, pandemic-filled year?

Radio

9:54

Most Canadian Universities going online for the 2020 fall term. At the same time our national borders could be closed well into the summer. So what does this mean for international students, whose tuition is relied on by universities each year? Cost of Living producer Tracy Fuller asks: what happens if international students take a pass on Canada for the 2020/2021 school year?